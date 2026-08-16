Chair, Corporate Department

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Richard Sweet is the chair of Greenberg Glusker LLP’s Corporate Department, advising middle-market, automotive, food and beverage and high-tech companies on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and debt and equity financing. He recently represented Service Champions Heating & Air in its sale to Center Oak Partners as the platform for a home services roll-up and represented Bourget Bros. in the sale of its Flagstone division to SiteOne Landscape Supply. Sweet also represented National Coatings Corporation in its acquisition by The Henry Companies and ABI Manufacturing in its acquisition by Progold S.p.A. Before law, he earned an Associate Degree in automotive technology from Universal Technical Institute and worked in supplemental restraint technology and automotive electronics. He serves on the Association for Corporate Growth Los Angeles Chapter’s Sponsorship Committee.

