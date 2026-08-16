Managing Director, Private Equity

McGuireWoods

Drawing nearly 980 attendees to April 2026’s EMC Buyouts Conference at the Ritz-Carlton Dallas, Robert Fox serves as director of business development for McGuireWoods LLP’s Emerging Manager Program, connecting fund managers with dealmakers and capital allocators across the private equity ecosystem. He has spent more than a decade building McGuireWoods’ business development platform, co-leading the Emerging Manager Conference since 2023 as it evolved from the firm’s long-running Independent Sponsor Conference. Fox is now launching a new conference, Beyond Buyouts, opening in Dallas in September 2026 to serve venture, growth equity and private credit strategies. He serves on the board of YPO’s Pacific Stars chapter and was named a 2022 Leader of Influence in Private Equity, Investors & Advisors by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

