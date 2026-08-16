Robert L. Kahan

Partner, Corporate Law

Blank Rome LLP

Robert Kahan is a partner in Corporate Law at Blank Rome LLP, where he has spent more than five decades advising clients on private equity transactions and mergers and acquisitions. He previously served on the board of directors for the Tony Hawk Foundation, now The Skatepark Project, expanding access to recreational spaces for youth in underserved communities. Kahan has also served as a trustee for both the Landmark School and the Windward School, supporting educational opportunities for students with diverse learning needs. He is a past chair of the California State Bar’s Franchise Law Committee and previously served on the International Franchise Association’s Legal/Legislative Committee, extending his engagement to City of Hope’s Inner Circle and the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles.