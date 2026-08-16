Robert P. Friedman

Shareholder

Carlton Fields

Founder of his own real estate practice as the 1990s recession ended, Robert Friedman is now a shareholder at Carlton Fields, where he leads the firm’s Los Angeles real estate practice and advises commercial developers, property owners and businesses on complex transactions. With more than 40 years of experience, he has structured high-value deals including a promoted partner’s nearly $500-million sale of partnership interests across nine shopping centers and a $46-million, 75-year ground lease for a major Los Angeles housing project. In 2024, Friedman oversaw three significant California acquisitions for Primestor Development and has served more than 30 years on Culver City’s Turning Point School Board of Trustees, now as president. He recently represented Primestor on construction loans for retail and housing totaling $140 million.