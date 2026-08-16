Chief Executive Officer

RLH Equity Partners

Leading Marshall Industries to $2 billion in sales as CEO and president, Robert Rodin now serves as CEO and managing director of RLH Equity Partners, a 43-year-old Los Angeles private equity firm, rising over 18 years from strategic advisor to CEO. He drives the firm’s RLH.AI knowledge base and RLH Labs research group, developing automation and AI-based modeling tools for the firm and its portfolio companies. At Marshall Industries, Rodin transformed the company’s structure and IT platform, earning recognition from Advertising Age as the world’s top business-to-business website two years running. He authored “Free, Perfect and Now,” chronicling the shift, taught as a case study at Harvard Business School and MIT. He serves on the boards of The Asia Group, Biorasi and the ALS Therapy Development Institute.