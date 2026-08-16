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Ronnie Gul

A portrait of Ronnie Gul

Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mesa West Capital

Ronnie Gul is the co-chief executive officer of Mesa West Capital, serving alongside co-CEO Raphael Fishbach since 2023. He oversees a lending portfolio spanning all major property types with loan sizes ranging from $20 million to $400 million and has driven Mesa West’s growth from a West Coast debt platform into one of the premier U.S. commercial real estate lenders since being named principal in 2010. Since inception, the firm has closed more than 450 transactions totaling over $29 billion, including nearly $1 billion in loans since January 2026 across multifamily, industrial, hospitality and student housing assets. Gul previously spent four years in business development at media firms backed by NBC and Universal Pictures. In the second half of 2025 alone, the firm originated approximately $880 million in loans.

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