Co-Founder & Managing Partner

LB Advisors

Russ Belinsky is the co-founder and managing partner of LB Advisors, where he focuses on private equity, restructuring and value creation across distressed and underperforming businesses. He brings 22 years of industry experience and, in addition, six years with the firm. Belinsky previously co-founded Balmoral Advisors, a deep-value private equity firm that achieved top-decile performance through restructurings, turnarounds and special situations. Earlier, he co-founded Chanin Capital Partners, a specialty investment banking firm later acquired by Duff & Phelps. He then served as senior managing director and co-leader of Duff & Phelps’ restructuring advisory practice, guiding companies through complex financial and operational challenges. Belinsky’s background combines legal, financial and operational judgment across complex lower-middle-market investments and restructurings. In 2006, Chanin Capital Partners completed its sale to Duff & Phelps.