Partner & Private Equity Co-Chair

Barnes & Thornburg

Ryan Jon Barncastle is the partner and private equity co-chair at Barnes & Thornburg, where he leads a national team advising funds, independent sponsors, family offices and strategic buyers on complex domestic and cross-border transactions. He brings 20 years of experience across acquisitions, carve-outs, financings, fund formation and cross-border deals. His recent work includes representing Sporos Capital Partners in investments tied to X-Energy, Axiom Space and Quantum Space, alongside technology-enabled diligence for Atar Capital’s Clarvida portfolio company. Barncastle also serves on the firm’s management committee and the advisory boards of the Los Angeles Sports & Entertainment Commission and Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. The Los Angeles Business Journal named him a 2025 Dealmaker of the Year finalist. Furthermore, X-Energy debuted on Nasdaq at an $11.9-billion valuation.