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Ryan Murr

A portrait of Ryan Murr

Partner, Co-Chair of Life Sciences Practice Group & Co-Partner in Charge of the San Francisco Office
Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP

Leading more than 300 transactions totaling over $65 billion, Ryan Murr is a partner and co-chair of the Life Sciences Practice Group at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP, also serving as co-partner in charge of the firm’s San Francisco office. He is ranked Band 1 by Chambers USA for Life Sciences nationally and helped the firm earn its fifth Law360 Life Sciences Group of the Year Award in 2026. Murr recently represented 89bio Inc. on its $3.5-billion sale to Roche Holdings and advised Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals on its $825-million global license and collaboration with Sarepta Therapeutics. He also represented Ventyx Biosciences on its approximately $1.2-billion sale to Eli Lilly and Royalty Pharma on its acquisition of a royalty interest in Amgen’s Imdelltra for up to $950 million.

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