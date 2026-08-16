Partner and Co-Chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice

Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP

Scott Galer is a partner and co-chair of the Mergers & Acquisitions Practice at Stubbs Alderton & Markiles, LLP, where he has spent more than 20 years advising middle-market and emerging growth companies. He counsels public and private companies on mergers, stock and asset acquisitions, roll-up and spin-off transactions, debt and equity financings, secured lending arrangements and securities offerings, along with complex brand and technology licensing agreements. Galer guides emerging growth companies from formation through venture capital financing and equity incentive arrangements. He holds a J.D. from Harvard Law School and serves as a board member of the Association for Corporate Growth’s 101 Corridor group, fostering connections among business leaders and investors. He has spent more than two decades mentoring associates at the firm.