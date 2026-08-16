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Scott R. Ehrlich

A portrait of Scott Ehrlich

Partner; Co-Chair, Corporate Department; Department Head, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice
Sklar Kirsh LLP

Co-Chair of Sklar Kirsh’s Corporate Department and Department Head of its Mergers and Acquisitions Practice Scott Ehrlich concentrates on corporate M&A and finance transactions with an emphasis on entertainment and media, representing clients across buy-side and sell-side deals, joint ventures and venture capital financing rounds. He joined Sklar Kirsh after nearly nine years as general counsel of Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where he oversaw post-production and distribution technology deals worldwide. Ehrlich teaches business planning as an adjunct professor at Loyola Law School and serves on the board of trustees for the United Jewish Federation of Utah. He recently represented Worldwide Golf Group in its acquisition of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation and was named to Lawdragon’s 2025 list of Leading Dealmakers in America.

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