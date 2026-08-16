Shahriar Attaie

Founder & Managing Partner

Full Send Partners

Shahriar “Shar” Attaie is the founder and managing partner of Full Send Partners, where he advises founder-led companies, private equity firms and strategic buyers on mergers, financings, growth strategy and special situations. He brings 25 years of investment banking experience from Houlihan Lokey, Intrepid Investment Bankers, FocalPoint Partners and Libra Securities. Attaie founded Full Send Partners in 2023 to give middle-market businesses senior-level advice with direct partner involvement. The firm’s work includes Daring Foods’ cross-border acquisition by v2food and Ajinomoto and Wild Tribute’s sale to L2 Brands, which preserved its conservation mission. He also contributes to Southern California’s dealmaking community through ACG Los Angeles and within two years of launch, Full Send Partners completed five transactions ranging from approximately $20 million to $100 million.