Advertisement

Sheldon Lewis

A portrait of Sheldon Lewis

Co-Founder & Managing Partner
Blueprint Equity

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Blueprint Equity, Sheldon Lewis leads the San Diego-based growth equity firm focused on founder-led, capital-efficient software and B2B technology companies. Before founding Blueprint, he served as senior vice president of corporate and business development at PayLease and worked on the investment team at Mainsail Partners, following an early career as an analyst in Piper Jaffray’s technology investment banking group. In January 2026, Lewis closed Blueprint’s oversubscribed $333-million Fund III in just 12 days, bringing the firm’s total assets under management to more than $600 million. Under his leadership, Blueprint has completed 24 platform investments and seven partial recapitalizations across proptech, healthcare IT and B2B technology and he serves on the boards of AidKit, Builder Prime and Tovuti.

More from Business

ai automation graphic

AI & Tech

Saviynt Launches Identity Management for the AI Age

August 2026 Business Magazine

Goods & Retail

The Scarcity Playbook: Applying the Drop Economy to B2B

man selecting AI vs. mind or cloud

Law

Lawyers Embrace Litigation Analytics but Still Rely on Human Judgment

Observations on the Creator Economy

Entertainment Business

Inside the 2026 Creator Economy: LaurDIY & Greenberg Glusker on Monetization and Law

Military Command Center Monitoring Strategic Missile Launch with Satellite Imagery

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Space Force Launches Space-Based Sensing & Targeting Portfolio

Paris 2024 Summer olympics games, man holding in hand ticket for track and field event at Paris 2024 olympics.

Sports Business

The Starter’s Gun Has Fired: Why Early LA28 Olympic Sponsorships Win

Hand holding a crystal ball with computer circuits inside

AI & Tech

The Shift to AI Predictive Advisory in Professional Services

Homepage of the U.S. Securities

Banking & Finance

Proposed Rules Could Decrease Reporting Requirements For Public Companies

faceless insurance adjuster with clipboard at site of fire disaster

Commercial Real Estate

Commercial Wildfire Risk: The New Playbook for California Businesses

Greater Irvine Chamber of Commerce

Orange County

Paid Program

The Innovation Flywheel: Why Capital Keeps Finding Irvine

Executive Team Meeting

Human Resources

HR Corner: What C-Suiters Are Asking (Or Should Be Asking) Their HR Teams Today

Scene at work in a car manufacturing workshop

Commercial Real Estate

Q2 2026 CRE Report: Industrial Market Builds Positive Momentum Despite Economic Uncertainty

The Latest Deals

Advertisement