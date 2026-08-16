Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Blueprint Equity

Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Blueprint Equity, Sheldon Lewis leads the San Diego-based growth equity firm focused on founder-led, capital-efficient software and B2B technology companies. Before founding Blueprint, he served as senior vice president of corporate and business development at PayLease and worked on the investment team at Mainsail Partners, following an early career as an analyst in Piper Jaffray’s technology investment banking group. In January 2026, Lewis closed Blueprint’s oversubscribed $333-million Fund III in just 12 days, bringing the firm’s total assets under management to more than $600 million. Under his leadership, Blueprint has completed 24 platform investments and seven partial recapitalizations across proptech, healthcare IT and B2B technology and he serves on the boards of AidKit, Builder Prime and Tovuti.

