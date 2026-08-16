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Shlomi Ronen

A portrait of Shlomi Ronen

Managing Principal
Dekel Capital

Since founding Dekel Capital in 2011, Shlomi Ronen has orchestrated more than $10 billion in equity, mezzanine and debt financing for real estate investors and developers nationwide as the firm’s managing principal. He recently secured $45.1 million in acquisition financing for a multifamily property after the client’s original lender withdrew and structured a $116-million recapitalization for a six-building Las Vegas office portfolio. In 2023, Ronen launched Dekel Correspondent Lending to originate loans for acquisitions and refinancings across build-to-rent and single-family rental sectors. He also serves as managing principal of Dekel Strategic Investors, a proprietary equity fund targeting mid-market funding gaps with investments between $3 million and $10 million. He sits on the board of the USC Lusk Center for Real Estate.

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