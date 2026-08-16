Partner

Stradling

Serving as lead deal counsel on 20 of 24 deal closings valued at approximately $1.3 billion between January 2024 and May 2026, Shoshana Zimmerman is a partner in Stradling’s corporate and securities practice group representing companies on both sides of mergers and acquisitions. She was named a Best Lawyers’ “One to Watch” in 2026 for her corporate work. Her recent matters include representing FitLab Inc. in its acquisitions of LifeCore Fitness and Y7 Studios and Gallant Capital Partners in Aero Turbine’s sale to StandardAero, a Carlyle Group portfolio company. Zimmerman also represented Digital Surgery Systems in its sale to B. Braun SE. She organizes recurring networking events for women in M&A and serves as a judge for Loyola Law School’s Transactional Lawyering Institute negotiation competition.