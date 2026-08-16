Stacey A. Sullivan

Partner

Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Representing the seller in a 50,000-acre Bay Area ranch sale, reported as the largest private land sale in California history, Stacey Sullivan is a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP advising clients across the real estate lifecycle, from acquisitions to financing and development. A former CPA with Ernst & Young, she structures ownership entities for tax efficiency, including Section 1031 and 1033 exchanges. Sullivan represents trustees administering an estate exceeding $2.5 billion, advising on corporate, partnership and real estate issues tied to asset sales and distribution. She also represented a lender on a $260-million loan portfolio and counseled the seller of an iconic Hollywood mixed-use landmark property in a $50-million transaction. She belongs to the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs and the Women Lawyers Association of Los Angeles.