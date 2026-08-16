Chief Marketing Officer, Partner

Morton Wealth

Named the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025 Champion of Women, Stacey McKinnon serves as chief operating officer, chief marketing officer and partner at Morton Wealth, where she has guided one of the most accelerated growth periods in the firm’s history. She has led the continued evolution of Modearn, Morton’s flat-fee planning platform designed to serve the next generation of wealth builders often overlooked by traditional models. McKinnon serves as a board trustee for the Foundation for Financial Planning, helping expand pro bono planning access to underserved communities. She also coached Classes 9 and 10 of the G2 Leadership Institute, a two-year leadership program where advisors make strategic decisions around vision, growth and human capital, mentoring emerging leaders preparing for ownership and executive responsibility.