Managing Director

Atar Capital

Guiding Atar Capital’s affiliate WinCup through its 2025 acquisition of Conver Pack Inc., Stanley Huang is the managing director at the Los Angeles-based private investment firm specializing in complex carve-outs and lower middle-market buyouts. He built his foundation at PricewaterhouseCoopers, McGladrey and Duff & Phelps before evaluating deals at Platinum Equity and serving as CFO of Revolution Capital Group. At Atar, Huang leads financial and operational due diligence on new investment targets and structures deal financing with lenders and capital partners, while serving on the boards of Solero Technologies, WinCup and Clarvida. In January 2026, he contributed to Atar’s affiliate Keypoint Intelligence acquiring France-based DataMaster Online and that same month supported the management buyout exit of Frontier Integrity Solutions after a nine-year partnership.