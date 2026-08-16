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Stephen Bradford

A portrait of Stephen Bradford

Partner; Chair, Corporate
& Business Law Group
Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Named a Lawdragon 2026 Leading Dealmaker in America, Stephen Bradford is partner and chair of the corporate and business law group at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP, where he also sits on the firm’s executive committee. He advises public and closely held businesses through global expansion, restructuring and high-stakes succession, serving as lead counsel on marquee transactions spanning government contracting, marinas, mining, timberland, ranchland, alternative energy and food processing. Bradford previously served on the J. Reuben Clark Law Society’s Los Angeles Board, supports the Howard W. Hunter Foundation’s endowed professorship at Claremont Graduate University and extends his philanthropy to Ghana, aiding undernourished children through the Bountiful Children’s Foundation. Over the past five years, his dealmaking has generated transactions exceeding $1.5 billion for private equity, venture capital and family office investors.

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