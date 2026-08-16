Partner, Corporate & Financial Services

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Stephen Lee is a partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s corporate and financial services department, advising private equity funds, entrepreneurs and corporate clients on mergers, acquisitions, carve-outs and leveraged buyouts across aerospace, software and medical device industries. He represents buyers and sellers in cross-border transactions, recently advising a $7-billion private equity fund on an approximately $500-million acquisition of a digital workplace collaboration provider. Lee also guided a €3 billion French private equity fund through an $80-million acquisition of a passive components manufacturer and a $2-billion U.K. private equity fund through a $700-million divestiture of a network connectivity supplier. He serves as a board member and former president of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth.