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Steve Fried

A portrait of Steve Fried

Principal & Head of Originations
Mesa West Capital

Steve Fried is a principal and head of originations at Mesa West Capital, where he oversees national loan teams in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and San Francisco that originate approximately $3 billion in mortgages annually. He previously co-led the firm’s West Coast and Midwest originations with current co-CEO Ronnie Gul and sits on Mesa West’s investment and management committees. Since inception, Mesa West has closed more than 450 transactions totaling over $29 billion, including nearly $1 billion in loans since January 2026 across multifamily, industrial, hospitality and student housing assets. Fried supports the Urban Land Institute and Mortgage Bankers Association and is active with Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles. His recent financings include a $52.85-million loan refinancing a 351,238-square-foot industrial portfolio in Riverside, California.

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