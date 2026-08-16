Partner, Corporate & Financial Services

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Partner in Willkie Farr & Gallagher’s Corporate & Financial Services Department and Entertainment Transactions Practice Steve Hurdle advises investors and companies on mergers and acquisitions, strategic relationships and equity offerings across media, technology and consumer products. He has built particular experience guiding celebrities and entertainment companies through business formation, fundraising and business combination transactions. In May 2026, he advised 32 Flavors and founder Alex Baskin on the sale of a majority stake to Sony Pictures Television and in March 2026 he represented InterPositive and founder Ben Affleck in its sale to Netflix. Hurdle also advised Shadow Lion, the studio co-founded by Tom Brady, on a strategic investment from Fox Sports. His work has earned repeated recognition in Variety’s Legal Impact Report and Dealmakers Impact Report.

