Managing Director & Deputy Head

of U.S. M&A

Kroll Investment Banking

Advising on 10 aerospace and defense transactions, Steve Moon is the managing director and deputy head of U.S. M&A at Kroll Investment Banking, where he has spent more than 25 years co-leading the firm’s Aerospace, Defense and Government M&A Group. He recently advised the shareholders of Stuart Industries on its sale to FDH Aero, a portfolio company of Audax Group and Blue Marble Communications on its sale to T2S Solutions, a Madison Dearborn portfolio company. Moon also advised SGL Carbon SE on its divestiture of SGL Carbon Gardena to Tex Tech Industries, an Arlington Capital Partners portfolio company. He serves on the board of directors of the Los Angeles Chapter of the Association for Corporate Growth, which he previously chaired from 2016 to 2018.

