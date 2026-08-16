Partner & Co-Lead Japan Practice

Covington & Burling LLP

Representing Terumo Corporation in its $1.5-billion acquisition of U.K.-based OrganOx, Taisuke Kimoto co-leads Covington & Burling LLP’s Japan practice, advising Japan’s largest corporations on complex cross-border matters in the United States, Europe and China. His practice centers on M&A transactions, corporate matters and real estate deals for Japan-based companies and he serves as outside U.S. general counsel for several Japanese clients. Since 2021, Chambers Global/USA has recognized Kimoto among the leading lawyers for Corporate/M&A Deals in Asia. His recent matters include representing Shibaura Machine in its $150-million acquisition of Moore Nanotechnology Systems and advising Pan Pacific Retail Management on its acquisition of Mikuni Restaurant Group’s nine sushi restaurants. He serves as a jurisdictional council member for the United States with the Inter-Pacific Bar Association.

