Co-Chair, Mergers & Acquisitions Practice; Los Angeles Chair, Corporate Practice Group; Partner

Buchalter

Named Women Dealmaker of the Year and honored multiple times as a Top Female Attorney, Tanya Viner is the co-chair of Buchalter’s mergers & acquisitions practice and Los Angeles chair of the corporate practice group. She represents buyers and sellers in transactions ranging from closely held businesses to deals exceeding $1 billion, advising emerging growth companies on formation, venture capital financing and governance. Viner recently co-led Buchalter’s representation of Stripes in its investment in La La Land Café and advised on Baldor Specialty Foods’ acquisition of Golden Packing, expanding Baldor’s premium protein offerings to more than 14,000 accounts. She also represented Meaningful Partners in its second fund closing at over $150 million, bringing the firm’s assets under management to approximately $500 million. She serves on the board of The Professional Club.