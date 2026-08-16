Thomas Poletti

Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

He has served as lead or co-counsel on more than 200 public offerings, advising issuers and underwriters on offerings ranging from several $100,000 to several $100 million dollars. Poletti recently represented NeOnc Technologies Holdings on its direct listing on the Nasdaq Global Market and $40.0 million in private placements and advised Digital Health Acquisition Corp. on its $110-million business combination with VSee Lab and iDoc Virtual Telehealth Solutions. He is also advising on a roll-up of investment funds with $3.0 billion in managed assets.