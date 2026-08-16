Chief Executive Officer

Bryson Financial

Trent Bryson is the chief executive officer at Bryson Financial, where he has grown the firm into a multidisciplinary platform serving individuals, families, business owners and private equity partners. He has expanded the firm’s reach within private equity, partnering with sponsors and portfolio companies on risk management, insurance strategy and executive-level financial planning. This approach has helped a facilities maintenance portfolio company cut insurance premiums by more than $576,000 while improving coverage and produced employee benefits savings exceeding $500,000 for other PE-backed businesses. Bryson supports Boys & Girls Clubs of Long Beach and previously taught at California State University, Long Beach, mentoring emerging professionals. An endurance athlete, he helped the USA secure team gold at the 2025 World Masters Championships in Cross Country.