Managing Director & Founder

Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation

Trever Acers is the founder and managing director of Objective, Investment Banking & Valuation, where he advises middle-market companies on transaction strategy and execution. He brings 21 years of investment banking, acquisition and strategy experience, including 14 years with Objective. Over the past five years, Acers has closed more than 25 sell-side transactions while helping drive the firm’s revenue growth. His regional leadership extends across Southern California’s M&A community, where he regularly speaks for the Business Transition Forum, Exit Planning Institute, Tech San Diego and Association for Corporate Growth. Before founding Objective, he led consulting operations at TGG Capital and held investment roles with The Oxford Investment Group and Passage Venture Capital Partners. Earlier, Acers managed three acquired entities generating $29 million in combined annual revenue.

