Partner

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Partner in Manatt’s Cross-Industry M&A, Private Equity, Capital Markets and Finance Practice Veronica Lah advises public and private companies, investors and financial institutions across financial services, entertainment, technology and healthcare. She co-led Manatt’s representation of CVB Financial Corp. in its approximately $811-million acquisition of Heritage Commerce Corp. and led the team representing Breakout Trading Group in its acquisition by Kraken.

Lah also advised on HARTBEAT’s formation and Kevin Hart’s $100-million capital raise from Abry Partners and co-led FilmRise’s combination with Shout! Studios to form Radial Entertainment. She leads Manatt’s Transactional Resources Team and was named to the Los Angeles Business Journal’s 2025-2026 Women of Influence in Finance list. She previously represented CVB Financial Corp. in its $204-million acquisition of Suncrest Bank.

