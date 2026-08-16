Will Sarat Chuchawat

Partner, Co-Leader of Mergers and Acquisitions Practice

BakerHostetler

A partner and co-leader of the mergers and acquisitions practice at BakerHostetler in Los Angeles, Will Chuchawat has closed more than 500 transactions over two decades for private equity firms, venture capital firms and public companies across technology, healthcare, aerospace and defense and life sciences. He has led M&A practices at three Am Law 100 firms and launched BakerHostetler’s life sciences and aerospace and defense practices. Recent matters include advising on Eclat Health Solutions’ acquisition from Gulf Capital and Trinamix’s sale to AEA Elevate. Chuchawat has founded or co-founded nine companies spanning AI, blockchain and healthtech and serves as past chair of YPO Beverly Hills and co-chair of YPO’s Impact Investing Initiative. He was named the Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leader of Influence: M&A.