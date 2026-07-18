Co-Leader of the Sports Industry Team

Sheppard

David Sunkin, co-leader of the sports industry team at Sheppard, advises owners, teams, leagues, sponsors, investors and venues on complex transactions spanning franchise sales, venue development and multimedia rights. He recently represented Dea Spanos Berberian in the record-setting minority sale of a 24% interest in the Los Angeles Chargers to Tom Gores. Sunkin represents the City of Pasadena and the Rose Bowl Operating Company – including its role hosting 2028 Olympic soccer matches – and advises UCLA, USC, UC Irvine and Majestic Industry Hills as Olympic venues. He negotiated multi-year partnerships for the Rose Bowl with Elevate and JMI Sports tied to an $80-million renovation and represents SailGP’s Team USA across media rights and sponsorship transactions.