Partner

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Eric Perlmutter-Gumbiner is a partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP advising founders, investors and companies at the intersection of sports, media and consumer brands, with a practice focused on mergers and acquisitions, venture capital and strategic partnerships. His sports transaction experience includes representing Lou Wolff in the sale of his controlling interest in the Oakland A’s, co-advising Barstool Sports on its sale to Penn Entertainment and Dave Portnoy’s repurchase for $1, advising Jomboy Media on its landmark partnership with Major League Baseball and representing Emma Grede in launching Off Season in partnership with the NFL, NFLPA and Fanatics. Perlmutter-Gumbiner has been recognized by The Hollywood Reporter as a top sports and content creator lawyer and in Legal 500 US Elite Los Angeles – Corporate M&A (2026).