Chair, Intellectual Property

Greenberg Glusker LLP

Jesse Saivar is chair of intellectual property at Greenberg Glusker LLP, leading the firm’s Intellectual Property, Digital Media & Technology Groups as a tech transactional attorney with deep experience in entertainment and intellectual property law. A trusted advisor to some of the most recognizable names in sports media and commerce, Saivar has served as outside general counsel to Barstool Sports since 2016, negotiating deals with athletes, such as Alex Rodriguez and Deion Sanders, and played a central role in Dave Portnoy’s purchase of Barstool from Penn Entertainment for $1. He oversaw IP aspects of Steve Ballmer’s purchase of the L.A. Clippers and has negotiated deals involving the NFL, NBA, MLB, NFLPA and Fanatics. He was recently recognized on the National Law Journal’s Intellectual Property Trailblazers list.