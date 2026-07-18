Neema T. Sahni

Partner, Vice Chair of Sports Industry Group

Covington & Burling LLP

Neema Sahni, partner and vice chair of the sports industry group at Covington & Burling LLP, counsels sports leagues, entertainment companies and music firms on litigation risk and high-stakes transactions. Drawing on prior in-house experience at The Walt Disney Company, she currently represents the USTA in antitrust class action litigation alleging player compensation suppression. Sahni co-led Covington’s successful defense of the NFL in a lawsuit challenging the Chargers’ relocation to Los Angeles and was part of the team that negotiated the NFL’s $900-million “Thursday Night Football” deal with CBS and NBC. She also secured a landmark FCC trial victory for the Tennis Channel against Comcast and serves as co-chair of Covington’s Entertainment and Media Industry Group and its Commercial Litigation Practice.