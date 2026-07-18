Thomas F. Smith

Partner-In-Charge, Entertainment

& Music Services

Prager Metis

Thomas Smith, partner-in-charge of entertainment and music services at Prager Metis, oversees a worldwide team delivering tax, accounting and business management services to athletes, entertainers, touring companies, record labels and production companies. With over 25 years of accounting experience, he advises clients on managing touring costs, building diversified revenue streams and avoiding shortsighted financial decisions in favor of long-term investment strategies. Smith works closely with the firm’s business management team to cross-sell services domestically and internationally, including through the firm’s London office. Recognized on Billboard and Variety’s top business manager lists for four consecutive years, he is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and leads his firm’s team in the annual Alzheimer’s Walk in Westport, Connecticut.