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Amanda Tabert

A portrait of Amanda Tabert

Partner
Barnes & Thornburg

Amanda Tabert, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, is a Los Angeles-based attorney and former professional musician whose practice centers on music, live events, television, film and social media in the sports industry. She represents the NFL on music synchronization and public performance rights across live events, broadcasts and digital streams. Recent work includes handling production, guild matters and rights procurement for Super Bowl LX featuring Bad Bunny, Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin, and Super Bowl LIX featuring Kendrick Lamar. Tabert also counsels the NFL’s 32 Member Clubs and represents NBA, NHL and MLB teams – including the Atlanta Hawks, Sacramento Kings and LA Dodgers – on music and intellectual property matters, and advises All Elite Wrestling on music rights and production clearance.

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