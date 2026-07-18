Co-Leader of the Sports Industry Team

Sheppard

Brian Anderson, co-leader of the Sports Industry Team at Sheppard, is one of the most active dealmakers at the intersection of sports, finance and data. Over the past 24 months, he represented Bertram Capital in its investment in Querétaro Fútbol Club – his second Liga MX deal in 12 months – and advised the majority owners of Swansea City AFC on their controlling acquisition, followed by investments from Luka Modrić and Snoop Dogg.

On the commercial side, Anderson negotiated a record-breaking jersey sponsorship for TJ Maxx with Boston Legacy FC, a Formula One partnership for Nuveen with the Atlassian Williams F1 Team and a historic banking deal for Busey Bank with the Big 12. He also represents emerging league WPSL PRO and invests personally in sports tech and soccer clubs.