Partner

Barnes & Thornburg

Bryan Thompson, a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, draws on in-house experience at Fox Networks Group, Yahoo! and Whalerock Industries to serve clients in entertainment, media and sports. He is the outside entertainment counsel for Peyton Manning and Omaha Productions, advising on the “ManningCast” alternate telecast of Monday Night Football, the Netflix series Quarterbacks, Omaha’s podcast network and the “Places” series featuring Eli Manning, Vince Carter and John McEnroe. Thompson also represents Scott Givens and FiveCurrents in their successful bid to produce the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2028 Olympic and Paralympic Games and advises the promoter of an upcoming Mayweather/Pacquiao fight on arena and content deals. He serves on the board of directors of Los Angeles Team Mentoring.