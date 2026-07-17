Managing Director

Moelis & Company

Daniel Zweben, managing director at Moelis & Company, leads the firm’s sports investment banking platform, advising leagues, teams, owners and institutional investors on M&A, capital raises and restructurings. Over the past two years, he has advised on more than $30 billion in aggregate deal volume, including the New York Giants’ record-setting minority stake sale to the Koch family, the $250-million sale of Angel City FC to Willow Bay and Bob Iger, Sixth Street’s investments in the Boston Celtics and New England Patriots, MSP Sports Capital’s sale of a McLaren Racing stake at a record F1 valuation and The Times Group’s pending $1.8-billion acquisition of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Named a 2026 Banking and Finance Visionary by the LA Times, Zweben also serves on the board of directors of the Youth Renewal Fund.