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David P. Lefebvre

A portrait of David Lefebvre

Special Counsel
Covington & Burling LLP

David Lefebvre, special counsel at Covington & Burling LLP, advises sports, media and technology companies on complex, high-stakes commercial arrangements. He served as lead counsel to the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee on its collaboration with Bright North Studios for the documentary series On the Edge: World Cup Ski Racing. Lefebvre co-led the Covington team advising the NFL on its landmark “Thursday Night Football” deal with Amazon – the league’s first exclusive digital streaming rights agreement – and was part of the team advising The Walt Disney Company on its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, including the sale of Fox regional sports networks to Diamond Sports Group, an indirect subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group. Beyond his commercial practice, he handles pro bono matters involving foster care adoption, domestic violence and immigration.

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