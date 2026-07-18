Dennis M.P. Ehling

Partner

Business Litigation, Blank Rome LLP

Dennis Ehling, a partner in business litigation at Blank Rome LLP, is a legal and business strategist who has helped shape the modern sports wagering and gaming ecosystem over a 33-year career. His practice covers online gaming, sports wagering, fantasy sports, eSports and blockchain-enabled payment systems. Ehling has drafted legislation authorizing online gambling passed by both the California and New Jersey legislatures.

Recent matters include successfully defending Caesars Entertainment and SuperDraft against $60 million in Illinois False Claims Act allegations and advising SIG Sports Investments on acquiring a significant stake in PointsBet Holdings. He also guided PointsBet’s groundbreaking integration with 1/ST Technology to embed horse racing wagering within its sportsbook app. Ehling chairs the national board of directors of the Arthritis Foundation.