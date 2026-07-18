Donald Lyle Franken

President & CMO

World Class Sports

Donald Franken, president and CMO of World Class Sports, has spent nearly five decades building one of sports and entertainment marketing’s most eclectic careers. He co-chaired the Sunkist, Michelob, Jack in the Box, Pepsi, Kinney and Foot Locker Track Meets before founding World Class Sports Talent Agency ahead of the 1984 LA Olympics.

The agency has since booked more than 5,600 athletes, coaches and broadcasters – including Drew Brees, Magic Johnson and Billie Jean King – in commercials, endorsements and appearances. Franken has organized over 70 events, partnered with major PR firms on national campaigns for brands including Ricoh and Johnson & Johnson and produced feature films and sports documentaries. He serves on the boards of VICA and The Valley Economic Alliance.