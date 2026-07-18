Eric H. Geffner

Partner and Co-Head of Sports Group

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP

Eric Geffner, partner and co-head of the sports group at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, brings nearly two decades of experience advising on precedent-setting sports transactions globally. Recent work includes advising Ariel Investments on Project Level, a women’s sports investment platform that raised $250 million in its first year; counseling Emirates Team New Zealand on launching the America’s Cup Partnership and representing Angel City FC through its $250-million control sale to Willow Bay and Bob Iger.

Geffner also advised an investor in the Alex Rodriguez–Marc Lore acquisition of the Minnesota Timberwolves and counseled Gabe Plotkin’s consortium on the $3-billion Charlotte Hornets deal. He has been recognized on the LA Business Journal’s “LA500” list and The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top Sports Lawyers.”