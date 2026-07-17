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James Carlos McFall

A portrait of James McFall

Partner
Foley & Lardner LLP

James Carlos McFall, a partner at Foley & Lardner LLP, is a nationally recognized sports and entertainment attorney and former collegiate athlete whose practice focuses on athlete rights, NIL compliance and business litigation. He has represented high-profile clients including NBA point guard Anthony Black and NFL quarterback C.J. Stroud. McFall recently secured an injunction allowing Black to compete in varsity athletics despite regulatory barriers – a precedent-setting win against the Texas UIL. He co-led the launch of Lockerverse, a sports tech company selected for the Disney Accelerator program, and played a key role in developing a new sports venture with Heisman Trophy winner Reggie Bush. McFall’s work consistently bridges legal advocacy and entrepreneurial innovation, advancing athlete empowerment in the NIL era.

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