Advertisement

Jesse Saivar

A portrait of Jesse Saivar

Chair, Intellectual Property
Greenberg Glusker LLP

Jesse Saivar is chair of intellectual property at Greenberg Glusker LLP, leading the firm’s Intellectual Property, Digital Media & Technology Groups as a tech transactional attorney with deep experience in entertainment and intellectual property law. A trusted advisor to some of the most recognizable names in sports media and commerce, Saivar has served as outside general counsel to Barstool Sports since 2016, negotiating deals with athletes, such as Alex Rodriguez and Deion Sanders, and played a central role in Dave Portnoy’s purchase of Barstool from Penn Entertainment for $1. He oversaw IP aspects of Steve Ballmer’s purchase of the L.A. Clippers and has negotiated deals involving the NFL, NBA, MLB, NFLPA and Fanatics. He was recently recognized on the National Law Journal’s Intellectual Property Trailblazers list.

LATEST SPORTS BUSINESS UPDATES

AEG Cameron Marcotte

AEG Presents Expands Venue Development Team for North American Growth

High angle view of the Studio City area

SURMOUNT Arranges $12.7M Net Lease Bank Sale in Studio City

Military radar mobile complex

Singularity Air Defense Emerges From Stealth With $80M Series A

Two businessmen in suits shaking hands, symbolizing agreement with blurred corporate building

Milhaus Merges With SRG Residential and Acquires Broadshore

Penguin photo-shooting during Quark Expeditions.

Helicopter Drops and Dedicated Photo Guides Anchor Quark Expeditions’ Newly Announced 2028 Seasons

Anna Magzanyan and Robert Stone during a fireside chat

City of Hope’s CEO Robert Stone Honored with Inaugural Lifetime Achievement Award

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI-Related Legislation Aims to Prepare California Businesses for Potential Disruption

CEO 3x2

Passing the Baton: What Retired CEOs Say About Making a Successful Leadership Transition

Southern California Medical Center logo
Paid Program

Southern California Medical Center Expands Access and Strengthens Community-Based Care

Sunco Industries' Socket Boy - 3x2
Paid Program

Sunco Industries’ Unique Strategy for Global Expansion

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Choosing the Right Accounting Firm: A Strategic Decision for Business Growth

Athletic young woman, football players in motion during game, playing, training over colorful background.

Why Investors Are Betting Big on Women’s Sports Franchises

More from Business

Brian Hegarty Shares Insights on Employee Benefits & Effective HR Practices

Human Resources

Paid Program

Leading Through Fault Lines

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

How OC Innovators Are Winning the Last Mile of Artificial Intelligence

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

Law

Building the Legal Framework for LA28

Business by LAT Studios - July 2026

AI & Tech

Hydroponics Takes Root in Southern California

Human hand reaching out for android hand

Human Resources

Driving AI Adoption: Upskilling Strategies That Reduce Employee Resistance

Arthur Lih in the "Hall of Saves" – each photo represents a life saved with anti-choking device Life Vac.

Healthcare & Science

From Garage Prototype to 6,000 Saves: How Entrepreneur Arthur Lih Built LifeVac

Close up of Cedars Sinai

Healthcare & Science

Cedars-Sinai Expands Amid Regional Healthcare and Education Initiatives

Transom appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

Banking & Finance

Transom Appoints Jeff Haight as Operating Partner

DanceOne appoints Lauryn Turner as CEO

Entertainment Business

DanceOne Elevates Leadership With Sports Industry Veterans Turner and Dolezal

Suffolk has announced the hiring of aviation construction veteran Emery Molnar as COO of West Coast Aviation

Goods & Retail

Suffolk Expands Aviation Construction Leadership on the West Coast

Founding partner of Kimura London & White, William O. London, admitted to the Bar of the U.S. Supreme Court

Law

Kimura London & White Founding Partner William O. London Admitted to U.S. Supreme Court Bar

AdelFi accelerates digital transformation with Cameron Forbes as new Tech Chief

AI & Tech

AdelFi Accelerates Digital Transformation with Cameron Forbes as New Tech Chief

The Latest Deals

Advertisement