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Joshua Martin

A portrait of Joshua Martin

Founder, President & CPA
Martin Business Management

Josh Martin, founder, president and CPA of Martin Business Management, serves as a personal CFO and strategic advisor to NBA athletes, digital creators and sports media entrepreneurs. He currently acts as CFO for Next Chapter, the premier one-on-one competition YouTube channel and brand, and manages finances for influential figures including CashNasty, D’Vontay Friga and Kristopher London. His work has included guiding a 21-year-old creator through an all-cash home purchase and a $3-million investment strategy, in addition to restructuring talent holdings to generate over $50,000 in monthly post-tax savings. An active member of the Hollywood Radio & Television Society and the Talent Managers Association, Martin has been recognized as a Power Business Manager by The Hollywood Reporter and an Elite Business Manager by Variety.

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