Mark K. Castiglia

Partner

Sidley Austin LLP

Mark Castiglia, a partner at Sidley Austin LLP, is a trusted M&A and private equity advisor whose sports practice spans team ownership, league formation and athlete-driven ventures. Recent highlights include representing Mark Mastrov in the acquisition of 24 Hour Fitness, advising Clara Vista Partners on a controlling stake in Ipswich Town FC and counseling Chelsea FC Women on a landmark £200-million-plus investment by Seven Seven Six.

Earlier milestones include guiding the Fertitta family through the $4.2-billion UFC sale to WME/IMG, advising the Eric Church-led consortium on the $3-billion Charlotte Hornets acquisition and counseling the BlueCo Consortium on Chelsea FC’s acquisition of a stake in Strasbourg. Castiglia also serves as outside counsel for the Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles.