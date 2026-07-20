Partner

Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP

Megan K. Smith is a partner and leading Los Angeles trial lawyer in Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s Litigation Department. Her practice centers on sports, media and other defining California industries, serving as a trusted attorney to sports franchise owners, athletes, agents, teams and sports organizations. Smith advises clients through high-stakes litigation encompassing ownership disputes, employment investigations, contract conflicts and sensitive business challenges, spanning team ownership, athlete NIL, transactions, labor and employment, and venue matters. Her broader litigation experience extends across technology, finance, retail, entertainment, fashion, energy, hospitality, insurance, real estate and life sciences. Recognized by Benchmark Litigation on its 40 & Under list and by Legal 500 US in Sport, Trade Secrets, and Media & Entertainment Litigation, Smith is also a member of Females Executives in Media and Entertainment (FEME).