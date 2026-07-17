Business Management Partner

MGO

Michael Meschures is a business management partner at MGO, bringing 21 years of industry experience and a dynamic professional background that spans public relations, entrepreneurship and business management. A UCLA and USC alumnus, Meschures joined MGO in 2017 as a supervisor and advanced to partner through a tenacious work ethic and entrepreneurial drive. His proactive approach to client service includes advising NBA and MLB clients, helping reduce discretionary spending by approximately 20% and redirecting those resources into savings, investments and private equity opportunities that have since produced meaningful returns. Beyond his professional pursuits, Meschures serves as a board member for America Needs You, a nonprofit supporting economic mobility for low-income, first-generation college students. He resides in Los Angeles, where he enjoys creating lasting memories with his family.

