Chief Executive Officer

Wander CPA

Michael Wander, chief executive officer of Wander CPA, founded his Los Angeles-based boutique firm providing tax, accounting and strategic advisory services to entrepreneurs, real estate investors and sports and entertainment professionals. Over the past 12 to 24 months, he has focused on emerging MMA athletes – including several who have advanced to the UFC – advising on income structuring, entity formation, cash flow management and long-term financial planning. Wander emphasizes sustainable habits such as tax reserves and early investment strategies, addressing financial vulnerabilities common in careers with inconsistent income. Within his firm, he has implemented technology-driven workflows and a collaborative culture centered on accountability and transparency. His commitment to financial literacy among young athletes reflects a broader dedication to long-term stability in unpredictable industries.